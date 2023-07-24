Iran, Serbia discuss expanding parliamentary relations, economic cooperation

Tehran, July 24 (IANS) Iranian and Serbian Parliament Speakers met in the Iranian capital of Tehran to discuss parliamentary ties, economic cooperation and issues of common interest, media reported.

During the meeting with Vladimir Orlic, Iran's Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Sunday that the two countries have "numerous" opportunities and different ways for promoting cooperation, and stronger parliamentary ties will prepare the ground for enhanced cooperation.

Qalibaf listed oil, petrochemical and tourism sectors as among the promising areas for stronger cooperation, Xinhua news agency reported.

To achieve a three-fold rise in the bilateral trade's value by 2027, the two countries' parliamentary friendship groups should strengthen their relations and help further activate the Iranian and Serbian private sectors, he said.

He noted that Iran is under US sanctions, which is to blame for the merely 60-million-euro ($66.74 million) annual trade volume between Iran and Serbia.

The President of the National Assembly of Serbia, for his part, said his visit is aimed at expanding bilateral relations in all areas, with the parliamentary ties given greater priority.

He added that Serbia prepared to improve relations with Iran in the economic, industrial and agricultural sectors and is confident that there were numerous opportunities.

Orlic expressed optimism that the bilateral trade figure would reach 150 million euros in the next year with the implementation of a number of joint projects.

Heading a parliamentary delegation, Orlic arrived in Tehran on Sunday morning on a two-day visit for talks with high-ranking Iranian officials, including President Ebrahim Raisi.

