Ipswich Town confirm Liam Delap’s acquisition from Manchester City on five-year deal

Ipswich (England), July 13 (IANS) Ipswich Town has completed the signing of Liam Delap from Manchester City for an undisclosed fee. The 21-year-old forward becomes the Blues' fourth arrival of the summer, signing a five-year contract until the summer of 2029.

The England Under-21 international made his City first team debut in September 2020, where he scored a superb goal in Pep Guardiola’s side’s 2-1 Carabao Cup third-round success over Bournemouth at the Etihad.

“I have heard so many good things about the feeling around the Club, and how the players and staff work. That’s exactly why I’m excited to be here. The Manager here likes to play exciting football. It’s quick and intense and I am looking forward to that. I want to bring goals and assists and I’ll work as hard as I can to help the team,” said Liam to Ipswich’s media team.

He went on to make a total of six senior appearances for City including his Premier League bow against Leicester in September 2020 and a Champions League appearance away to Sporting in February 2021.

In the 2022/23 campaign, Delap furthered his development, scoring three times in 22 appearances in a loan spell at Stoke City before then joining Preston North End on loan for the remainder of the season, where he made 15 outings for the Lancashire club.

More latterly Delap spent all of last season on loan with Championship side Hull City, for whom he made 32 appearances in total, weighing in with eight goals and two assists.

On the international front meanwhile, Liam helped England’s Under-19s to win the European Under-19 Championships in the summer of 2022 and has since gone on to represent his country at both Under-20 and Under-21 level.

Liam embarks on a new challenge with Premier League newcomers Ipswich, with City due to welcome Kieran McKenna’s side to the Etihad for our first home league game of the season on August 24.

"We are delighted to bring Liam to the Club. We think he is a player with the qualities to help the team this season but also to be an important player for the Club for many years to come. He is a player with outstanding physical and technical attributes who has a hunger to come here and continue to learn and improve. He has gained good first-team experience from a young age and we feel he has the potential for development here,” added Ipswich Head Coach Kieran McKenna.

