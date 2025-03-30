IPL 2025: When and where to watch RR vs CSK, head -to-head record

Guwahati, March 30 (IANS) After back-to-back defeats in IPL 2025 Rajasthan Royals will look to get their campaign back on track when they face Chennai Super Kings at the ACA Stadium on Sunday evening.

RR have lost both their matches so far, while CSK have won one and lost once in theIPL 2025 season. The upcoming game at the Guwahati stadium, Rajasthan’s second home since 2023, will be RR's last game at the venue in IPL 2025.

The last encounter in IPL 2024 between RR and CSK saw the latter registering a five-wicket win.

In the RR vs CSK head-to-head record, the two teams have met 29 times in the IPL with the RR winning 13 times while CSK have emerged victorious on 16 occasions.

When will the RR vs CSK match take place?

The match will take place on Sunday. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will the RR vs CSK match take place?

The match will be played at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

Where will the live broadcast for RR vs CSK match be available?

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

Where will live streaming for RR vs CSK match be available?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (c), Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Jofra Archer, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Akash Madhwal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh, Kunal Singh Rathore, Ashok Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Rachin Ravindra, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Gurjapneet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth, Vansh Bedi

