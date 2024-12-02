IPL 2025: 'We found the right mix from the auction', says MI skipper Hardik

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Hardik Pandya, the skipper of five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians, said he was in close contact with the coaching staff about the players he wanted from the recent mega auction in Jeddah and felt that the team for the 2025 season has come out really well.

At last month’s auction, MI brought in experienced overseas campaigners like Trent Boult, Will Jacks, Ryan Rickleton, Mitchell Santner, Lizaad Williams, and Reece Topley, as well as Indian players like Deepak Chahar, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, among others. They also got in little-known players like Allah Ghazanfar, Bevon Jacobs, Vignesh Puthur and Venkata Satyanarayana Raju.

"I was in touch with the table as well, exactly who we are going for and I think we came out pretty well from the auction and how the team is looking. We have found the right mix, which is experienced players, like Boulty is back, Deepak Chahar, who has been around, and at the same time, young guns like Will Jacks, Robin Minz and Rickelton, who are fresh. So I think we have done pretty well. We have covered all the bases," said Hardik in a video posted on MI’s social media accounts.

He also touched upon the rollercoaster nature of auctions which plays a big role in forming the team for an IPL season. "The auction dynamics are always tricky. You know when you are watching it live, it is very exciting and the emotions are always up and down because you want this player but sometimes you just lose. It’s very important to not be very emotional, and in the end, we have to create a whole team."

With MI aiming to bounce back in 2025 after being at the bottom of the points table last season, Hardik sent out a personal message for the newbies in the team, who have been roped in after being spotted by the franchise’s extensive scouting network.

"My message, to all the young guns, who are joining Mumbai Indians this year is that if you are here, you have that spark, you have that talent, which the scouts have seen. They found me, they found Jasprit, they found Krunal, they found Tilak. They all eventually played for the country.

"All you have to do is show up, train, work hard and the best part is that Mumbai Indians has the facility to make them flourish. There are new faces who are going to come from new franchises. As Mumbai Indians, we’re going to make sure that they feel at home and that they belong here," he concluded.

