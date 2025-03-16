IPL 2025: Stubbs attributes batting success in last 12 months to significant mental shift

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) After playing just four matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 and 2023 seasons, not many were unsure what Tristan Stubbs would do for the Delhi Capitals (DC) after being picked by them in the auction ahead of 2024 season. But Stubbs fitted like a hand in the glove for DC by becoming their designated finisher and their second-highest run-getter in IPL 2024 by amassing 378 runs at a strike rate of 190.90 and averaging 54.

He entertained fans by being proficient in finding runs all over the park and being brutal with pull, sweep, slog and reverse shots.

After that, life has been thriving for Stubbs in international cricket for South Africa – from playing for them in the 2024 T20 World Cup final to hitting Test hundreds against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Also in the way came a retention by DC for Rs 10 crore and making 232 runs in SA20 2025 season.

Quizzed by IANS, in a round-table chat organised by the franchise, on the reason behind his immense batting success in last 12 months, Stubbs attributed it to making a significant shift from a mental perspective.

"It was a big mental thing, I was doing some stupid or not smart things out in the middle, so I figured out how to control the emotions when the pressure is on and now hopefully I can keep learning and keep trying to do that in the big moments," he said.

In IPL 2024, Stubbs strike-rate in overs 16-20 stood at a staggering 297.33 and a lot of it came from the work he has put in honing his power-hitting skills. “Yes, it’s quite a bit. I like doing some range hitting just to see the ball go over the ropes more than anything and just to find your swing."

“Obviously, just shifting it through formats, that's the first thing I try and do when we shift to the T20 training group. Just find the swing again and then I go from there," he added.

On Indian pitches, handling spin is an integral factor for an overseas batter to achieve success while aiming to get big runs on flat pitches. It’s something which Stubbs has figured it out during his three IPL trips in India.

"It's a very different game here (in India). There's a lot of spin, you've got to be able to play spin really well. Sometimes you have to have a plan B and C because plan A might not be working on the day, so it's having different options and being able to commit to them, if you feel that's the right thing."

"Sometimes it (pitches) can free you up, sometimes you can look at the scoreboard and feel you need to get a lot more than you need to. But it's trying to find a balance when you're out there thinking you need 20 an over, but realising you can actually do it with maybe two sixes and a couple of fours. But until you're out there, it always feels like a long way away."

Stubbs is also one of those few cricketers who can bowl and even keep wickets. Asked if he enjoys keeping or batting more, he replied, “In South Africa, I really enjoy keeping because you can stand quite far back and the ball carries through. I don't think I'll enjoy it as much when it's turning all the time.”

In IPL 2025, DC have a new skipper in Axar Patel and Stubbs was confident the all-rounder has it in him to lead the team to winning the trophy. "I think just having him in the team is a huge bonus. He's one of the best players around at the moment."

"He captained the game last year (against RCB when Rishabh Pant was out due to a slow over rate offence), and he was really calm out in the middle, made the bowlers feel really calm. So hopefully he can do that this year, and we can feed off his energy."

Despite all the success Stubbs has got in his cricketing career, he makes it a point to be in touch with the people who have worked to make him the cricketing sensation he is right now. One such person is Mike Smith, who took notice of him when he was the Director of Cricket at Grey High School in Gqeberha.

Fascinated by Julian Wood’s power-hitting methods of coaching batters, Smith trained a teenaged Stubbs for the power-hitting skills which have left a deep impact on everyone’s mind whenever he comes out to bat, either for DC, Proteas or Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

“It has been really big. I still chat to him quite often, actually. He was my coach at school. Then at varsity, I went to him. Throughout my career, whenever I'm feeling something, I give him a call just to try and get some help. So, he's been a really big person for me,” signed off Stubbs.

