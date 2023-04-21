IPL 2023: Took purple cap on Bhuvi's behalf; realised I wanted it too, recalls Siraj

Mohali, April 21 (IANS) Mohammed Siraj breathed fire in power-play and death overs to pick his career-best figures of 4/21 to take Royal Challengers Bangalore to a 24-run win over Punjab Kings in an IPL 2023 match at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium, here.

The spell also propelled Siraj to be leading wicket-taker of the competition with 12 wickets in six games at an average of 13.41 and economy rate of 6.71.

On being quizzed by Dinesh Karthik in a video by IPL's Twitter account over the feeling of wearing purple cap, Siraj recalled how he got the ambition in mind to wear the orange cap.

"I feel very good about it. In my first year when I was playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad and in the final Bhuvi bhai (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) won the purple cap (in IPL 2017). At that time, I went to receive the cap on his behalf."

"That day I realised I too wanted to wear the purple cap one day. After that, in five years I went for so many runs. Then I had a few good games and then once again went for runs. Now I am feeling very confident and having a lot of fun," he said.

Siraj had an unimpressive IPL 2022, taking only nine wickets in 15 games at an economy rate of 10.08. But in IPL 2023, Siraj has turned a corner, becoming a mainstay with the ball for Bangalore in the power-play. He also said how being in the present has helped him perform well in the ongoing season.

"My last IPL did not go well. I was thinking now I am part of the Indian team and the things I wanted to execute, I was not able to execute that. I also wanted to play all three formats. Then I realised if I have to get selected for the World Cup, it will happen anyway."

"At this moment what are the things that are in my hand? Whatever is to happen will happen anyway and I should focus on the present. I only want to focus on how I am bowling and executing it is helping me perform well and giving me success as well."

Asked on the process he follows during IPL, Siraj stressed on the importance of warm-up routine. "When I come to the ground, the first thing I do is do my routines and warm-ups properly. Warm-ups are not easy but they make me feel stronger and I concentrate on my bowling rhythm and whether the ball is coming out of my hand nicely or not, that's my focus. After that slowly the rhythm builds up automatically."

"Because now there is little time between the games, I practice less and work on fitness more. I am coming after playing a lot of games (for India). My rhythm is also good. I am building my strength in the gym. My dietician, our S&C coach, is also helping me a lot. It is helping me a lot and I want to continue like this moving forward."

With six points from as many games, Bangalore's next match in IPL 2023 will be against Rajasthan Royals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, on Sunday afternoon.

