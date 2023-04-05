IPL 2023: Punjab Kings sign Gurnoor as replacement of injured Raj Bawa

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday signed Gurnoor Sing Brar for INR 20 lakhs as a replacement for injured Raj Angad Bawa for the ongoing IPL 2023 season.

Bawa, who played two games for PBKS last season, has been ruled out due to a left shoulder injury.

His replacement Gurnoor, a left-handed batting all-rounder, made his first-class debut for Punjab in December 2022.

He has featured in 5 first class matches and scored 107 runs at a S/R of 120.22 and picked up 7 wickets at an economy of 3.80.

After beating KKR in their season opener, Punjab Kings will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their second match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam on Wednesday evening.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.