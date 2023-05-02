IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bat first against Gujarat Titans; Marsh misses out

Ahmedabad, May 2 (IANS) Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat first against Gujarat Titans in Match No. 44 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner informed that Mitch Marsh is sick and Rilee Rossouw comes in his place while pacer Khaleel Ahmed also makes his comeback.

"We will bat first. Nice wicket, looks a bit dry. Want to put runs on the board. We have to come out positive, we got some young talent and hopefully, they all will get to showcase it tonight," said Warner at the toss.

"Unfortunately Mitch Marsh is sick, so Rilee Rossouw comes in for him. Khaleel has recovered from the niggle and he is back as well," he added.

On the other hand, the table-toppers Gujarat Titans made no change in their playing XI.

"We were planning to bowl as well, thought chasing would be an ideal thing here. We spoke earlier about the kind of intent we keep and bowling-wise we have been fantastic and want to stay calm and humble. We are playing the same team," said Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt(wk), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma

Substitutes: Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

Substitutes: Shubman Gill, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Shivam Mavi

