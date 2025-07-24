Your Dream Trip to the US Just Got Costlier as Trump Imposes $250 Visa Fee

Traveling to the United States has become more expensive, with the Trump administration introducing a $250 (₹22,000) Visa Integrity Fee under a new policy.

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has implemented several measures aimed at tightening U.S. immigration laws.

The new fee applies to anyone applying for a non-immigrant visa, which includes tourists, students, business travelers, temporary workers, and medical visitors.

This $250 fee is in addition to the existing $185 non-immigrant visa application charge, bringing the total cost to $435.

It remains unclear whether the Visa Integrity Fee is refundable. If it is, travelers may be eligible for a refund only if they fully comply with the terms of their visa.

The new fee will predominantly affect citizens from India, Mexico, Brazil, and China. However, most countries in Europe, Australia, the UK, Japan, South Korea, Israel, Chile, and Qatar are exempt, as they are part of the U.S. Visa Waiver Program.

The Trump administration’s decision comes at a time when the United States is preparing to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Canada and Mexico. Tour operators have raised concerns about the increased costs just ahead of such a major global sporting event.

While leaders in the tourism industry have acknowledged the policy’s intent to bolster security and infrastructure, they warned that the new fees could hurt international tourism to the U.S.

In addition to the Visa Integrity Fee: