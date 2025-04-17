U.S. President Donald Trump Hosts Easter Prayer Service and Dinner at White House

U.S. President Donald Trump hosted a special Easter prayer service and dinner at the White House, marking Holy Week with a strong message focused on Christian faith, national revival, and conservative values.

Joined by clergy, prominent faith leaders, and political allies, Trump delivered a heartfelt address celebrating the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, emphasizing the importance of faith as a cornerstone of American values.

“In the middle of Holy Week, as we remember two of the most monumental events in all of history — the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ — we joyfully proclaim on Sunday, ‘He is risen,’” Trump said.

He expressed gratitude to spiritual leaders including Pastor Paula White, Reverend Franklin Graham, and others for their presence and prayers. Quoting the late Reverend Billy Graham, Trump added, “God proved His love on the cross when Christ hung and bled and died. It was God saying to the world, ‘I love you.’”

Trump also reflected on his past administration’s achievements and reiterated his 2024 campaign vision, vowing to defend Christian values, strengthen border security, and reform education.

“There is a whole new spirit in our country,” he said. “With God's help, we can overcome every challenge and restore the spirit of faith in the United States for generations to come.”

The evening concluded with musical performances and prayers led by various faith leaders, creating a reverent and uplifting atmosphere for the Easter celebration.