US Election 2024: Donald Trump’s Final Request ahead of Voting, Tweet Goes Viral

Nov 05, 2024, 10:05 IST
In the US Presidential elections approaching, Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump, and President Joe Biden, laid their last bets to the public as they termed on citizens to vote as widely as possible.

Trump targeted Muslim voters, promising to "make America great again" and build the largest coalition in US history. He warned that if Kamala Harris wins, West Asia will be invaded, and urged voters to choose him to restore peace.

Meanwhile, US President Biden is full of confidence that Kamala Harris will defeat Trump. He urged all eligible voters to vote and reminded those who have not yet cast their ballots to go to polling stations and do so.

