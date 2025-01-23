US Citizenship - February 20 Deadline: Pregnant Moms in US Going for Cesarean Surgeries

In an extreme effort to secure their children's futures, many expecting Indian parents in the US are opting for preterm C-sections to beat the February 20 deadline for birthright citizenship. This sudden rush comes in response to President Donald Trump's executive order, which seeks to end automatic citizenship for babies born to non-permanent residents.

The order has caused shock waves through the Indian community in the US, many of whom have been hanging in balances for years to get their green cards. Running out of time, many Indian women who are due in their eighth or ninth month of pregnancy are scrambling to schedule C-sections before the deadline. According to Dr S D Rama, an operator of a maternity clinic, there has already been a rush to induce pre-term deliveries following President Trump's move.

However, doctors are cautioning against the risks of preterm births. Obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr S G Mukkala, Texas, said she was worried that babies born early might have problems with underdeveloped lungs, feeding issues, low birth weight, and neurological problems.

The rush to make such requests underscores the anxiety among pregnant couples. Many families have been waiting for years to get their green cards, and the sudden enforcement of the deadline has left them feeling vulnerable. Varun, an eight-year resident of the US on an H-1B visa, said, "We were hoping our child would be born here. We've been waiting for six years for our green cards. This was the only way we could get stability for our family. We are terrified of the uncertainty".

The implications of this new policy are even more critical for undocumented immigrants. Vijay is a California-based resident who has been living illegally in the US for eight years. He laments, "We thought to apply for asylum, but then my wife became pregnant, and our lawyer said we should directly get citizenship through our child. Now, we are all at sea".

As the deadline approaches, expectant parents face tough choices: some choose a preterm C-section, others accelerate their application for an expedited green card or make an asylum claim. But one thing is clear, the uncertainty and anxiety around this policy change cannot be ignored and leaves families in a precarious situation, with little idea about their future.

