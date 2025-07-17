Thai Woman Scandal: How ‘Ms Golf’ Honey-Trapped Buddhist Monks to Extort $11 Million

Scandals continue to shake Thailand's revered Buddhist institutions, with the latest involving a woman accused of blackmailing monks over a span of three years.

Thai police have arrested a woman identified as Ms. Golf, who allegedly lured monks into sexual relationships and extorted a total of 385 million baht (approximately $11.9 million / £8.8 million). Authorities say she had sexual relations with at least nine monks and used compromising material to blackmail them.

During a search of her residence, police seized mobile phones containing over 80,000 photos and videos, which were reportedly used as leverage in the extortion scheme.

The case first came to light in June 2025, when an abbot in Bangkok abruptly left the monkhood after allegedly being blackmailed. Police say the woman began a relationship with the monk in May 2024 and later claimed to be pregnant with his child, demanding over 7 million baht in child support.

Elaborating on her modus operandi, investigators said Ms. Golf blackmailed multiple monks, coercing them into transferring large sums of money. She had withdrawn all the extorted funds and spent part of it on online gambling.

Ms. Golf has been charged with extortion, money laundering, and receiving stolen property.

Amid a growing number of scandals involving Buddhist monks, the Thai government is now advocating for stricter penalties, including fines and imprisonment for clergy who violate the monastic code. Authorities have also launched a hotline for the public to report misconduct by monks.