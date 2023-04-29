Texas Man Shoots 5 Neighbours Dead After Family Asked Him to Keep Calm

Austin: In a horrific mass shooting in the US, a man shot dead five Honduran neighbours including an eight-year old child in the town of Cleveland in Texas state on Friday night, reports said.

According to reports the accused gunman was firing his AR-15 style gun in a neighboring yard. His neighbour came out of his house and asked him to stop firing his gun as they were trying to put their baby to sleep. Miffed at neighbour’s interruption, the gunman went to their house and started shooting the family.

The Mexican-origin gunman, who has been identified as a 39-year-old Francisco Oropeza, is believed to have fled the county. The victims, aged from eight to 40 years old, were found lying in the pool of blood while two women were found lying on top of two children who survived the massacre.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told reporters that all the victims had been shot ‘from the neck up almost execution style, basically in the head.’ The police said there were 10 people in the house at the time.

