Taliban Attacks Police Station in Pakistan, 4 Killed

Taliban militants attacked the police station in northwest Pakistan early hours of Thursday. Four police officers were killed and 6 injured in the attack.

According to the police, the Taliban targeted and attacked the police vehicle and killed 4 police officers and injured 6 officers. The police truck with 4 officers carrying reinforcement dispatched to deal with the attack on a police station in Lakki Marwat, a town in the Afghan bordering province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were killed. While the attack on the police station injured six officers.

A search is being conducted for the suspects who attacked the police station and the police van. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for both incidents.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP is a group that is separate but allied with the Afghani Taliban group. The attacks have been increased after the Pakistani Taliban ended a cease- fire with the government of Pakistan. TTP became more furious since then Afghani Taliban seized power in 2021 when US and NATO groups were leaving the country after 20 years of war. Afghanistan has become home for many TTP members as Afghan Taliban seized power in Afghanistan.

