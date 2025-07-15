From Sunita Williams to Peggy Whitson: Astronauts Who Spent the Longest Time in Space

As Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla returns after an 18-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), he joins an elite group of astronauts who have lived and worked in microgravity. While Shukla’s mission was short yet significant, others have pushed human endurance to the limit — spending over a year aboard the ISS in a single stretch.

Here’s a look at the astronauts and cosmonauts who have clocked the longest single stays aboard the ISS, shaping the future of deep space exploration.

Valery Polyakov – 437 Days (Note: Not on ISS, but still a world record)

Nationality: Russian

Mission Duration: January 1994 – March 1995

Highlights: Polyakov’s mission aboard the Mir space station remains the longest uninterrupted stay in space in human history. His 437-day mission provided invaluable data on the effects of extended space travel, laying groundwork for future interplanetary missions.

Mark Vande Hei – 355 Days

Nationality: American (NASA)

Mission Duration: April 9, 2021 – March 30, 2022

Highlights: Vande Hei holds the record for the longest continuous spaceflight by an American astronaut. His nearly year-long stay helped researchers better understand the physical and psychological impacts of long-duration missions.

Pyotr Dubrov – 355 Days

Nationality: Russian

Mission Duration: April 9, 2021 – March 30, 2022

Highlights: Dubrov flew alongside Vande Hei, matching his duration aboard the ISS. They returned together aboard the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft.

Christina Koch – 328 Days

Nationality: American (NASA)

Mission Duration: March 14, 2019 – February 6, 2020

Highlights: Koch holds the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman. She also participated in the first all-female spacewalk, marking a major milestone in space history.

Scott Kelly & Mikhail Kornienko – 340 Days (Shared Mission)

Nationalities: American (Kelly) and Russian (Kornienko)

Mission Duration: March 27, 2015 – March 1, 2016

Highlights: Their “Year in Space” mission provided critical insights into the long-term effects of spaceflight, especially through NASA’s unique twin study comparing Scott Kelly’s health to his Earth-based twin, Mark Kelly.

Sergei Avdeyev – 379 Days (Note: On Mir, not ISS)

Nationality: Russian

Mission Duration: August 1998 – August 1999

Highlights: Although conducted aboard the Mir space station, Avdeyev’s mission is one of the longest single human spaceflights ever recorded.

Peggy Whitson – 289 Days

Nationality: American (NASA)

Mission Duration: November 17, 2016, to September 3, 2017

Highlights: Whitson set the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman at the time, as per reports. She also was one of the astronauts on the Axiom Mission-4 launched on June 26 this year.

Sunita Williams & Barry Wilmore – 286 Days

Nationalities: American (NASA)

Mission Duration: June 5, 2024 – March 2025

Highlights: Williams, of Indian origin, and Wilmore launched aboard Boeing’s Starliner on its first crewed flight and returned via SpaceX’s Dragon. They were part of NASA’s Crew-9 mission, along with astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.

Williams has logged 608 days in space over three missions. She has completed 62 hours and 6 minutes of spacewalks, the most by any female astronaut and fourth-highest overall in NASA history.

Why These Missions Matter

Living in space for months—or even a year—poses intense challenges: muscle atrophy, radiation exposure, and psychological stress. These extended missions help scientists design safer, more effective protocols for future journeys to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

With international cooperation growing and new space agencies like ISRO stepping into human spaceflight, more records will likely be broken. Until then, these astronauts stand as the trailblazers of long-duration space exploration.