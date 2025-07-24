Russian An-24 Plane Disappears from Radar Near China Border, 50 Aboard

Russian air traffic control reportedly lost contact with an Antonov An-24 passenger aircraft en route to Tynda in the Amur region, which borders China.

According to initial reports, the plane—operated by Angara Airlines—vanished from radar just a few kilometers short of its destination.

The aircraft was carrying 49 people, including 43 passengers (some of them children) and six crew members.

Authorities confirmed that contact was lost shortly before the plane was scheduled to land. Search and rescue operations are expected to be launched amid growing concerns.

Challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions in the region are believed to be complicating communication and potential recovery efforts.

So far, no wreckage has been found. As this is a developing story, more details are awaited.