Putin to Visit India in 2025 as Trump Targets Bharat Over Russian Oil Trade

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to travel to India later this year, marking a significant diplomatic development as the United States steps up its criticism of India’s energy trade with Moscow.

The announcement came from India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, who is currently in Moscow for high-level strategic meetings. While an exact date was not disclosed, Russian news agency Interfax reported that the visit is likely to take place before the end of 2025.

"We’ve maintained a close and historic relationship with Russia. President Putin’s upcoming visit will further strengthen this bond," Doval said, adding that the schedule is "almost finalised."

While the Kremlin has yet to officially confirm the visit, diplomatic observers note that the timing is particularly crucial—especially as US President Donald Trump intensifies his campaign against countries that continue to buy Russian oil.

Tensions Rise as Trump Targets Indian Trade

Just a day before Doval’s statement, President Trump signed an executive order slapping an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports. The move, the White House said, is in response to India’s "unwavering oil trade with Russia," which Washington claims is helping fund the ongoing war in Ukraine.

In a further warning, Trump hinted at imposing secondary sanctions on all purchasers of Russian crude unless Moscow shows progress toward ending the war, now entering its fourth year.

Trade negotiations between India and the US have reportedly stalled in recent weeks, with oil imports emerging as the key flashpoint.

India-Russia: A Decades-Old Strategic Equation

India and Russia have long enjoyed a robust strategic partnership, stretching back to the Cold War. That bond has deepened in recent years, especially in the energy and defence sectors.

Since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war, India has emerged as one of the largest buyers of discounted Russian oil, importing over two million barrels daily by mid-2023—accounting for nearly half of its total crude supply.

Putin’s visit is expected to reinforce India’s commitment to preserving its energy security while balancing global diplomatic pressures.

A Possible Trump-Putin Meeting Ahead

Adding to the geopolitical complexity, Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov confirmed that a summit between Putin and Trump is also in the works. A tentative meeting has been agreed upon, with final dates and a venue expected to be announced soon.

While Trump has reportedly expressed openness to including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the talks, Moscow has dismissed the idea, indicating no change in its stance toward Kyiv. Previous peace overtures from Ukraine have been met with silence or outright rejection from the Kremlin.

Western analysts remain skeptical of Russia’s intentions, accusing Putin of using peace talks to buy time for military gains. The upcoming summit, and Putin’s India trip, could offer insights into the next phase of this ongoing geopolitical standoff.