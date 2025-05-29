Norway Princess Ingrid Alexandra to do Higher Studies in Australia, Pauses Royal Duties

In a major move towards personal growth, Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway will be starting her university studies in Australia. The 21-year-old princess will study for a Bachelor's degree in Social Sciences at the University of Sydney, commencing in August. This is a welcome departure from royal responsibilities as she will be concentrating on studies full-time.

As second in line to the throne, Princess Ingrid Alexandra is keen to experience university life. In an official statement by the Royal House of Norway, she looks forward to focusing on her studies in the next few years. While she is in Australia, she will live in student accommodation on the campus, so she can have a true university experience.

The University of Sydney has made a warm welcome to Princess Ingrid Alexandra. The institution's Vice-President, Kirsten Andrews, was bubbling with excitement about the move. "We're delighted that the Princess has decided to join our institution and are sure she'll love all that Sydney has to offer," she stated.

Raised in Oslo, Princess Ingrid Alexandra is the daughter of Crown Prince Haakon and the granddaughter of King Harald V. The princess has just finished 15 months of military training, holding the rank of engineer soldier and rifleman. Curiously, her mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, also has an association with Australia, having studied for a year at Wangaratta High School in Victoria as a teenager.

As Princess Ingrid Alexandra starts her schooling in Australia, she is set to experience valuable lessons and insights that will mold her future. With her commitment towards studies and love for education, she is bound to utilize this chance to the best of her abilities. The University of Sydney and the citizens of Australia eagerly await the chance to welcome her with open arms.

