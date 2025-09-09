Nepal Gen Z Protests: PM KP Oli’s Residence Torched, Death Toll Rises

Nepal is facing one of its most serious political crises in recent years as a wave of protests led by young people has gripped the country. The unrest began after the government moved to restrict social media platforms, a decision that was quickly reversed but left a deep mark on public sentiment.

The protests escalated dramatically when demonstrators set fire to Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s private residence in Balkot, Bhaktapur. This act has become a symbol of the growing anger and frustration among the youth, many of whom belong to Generation Z.

Clashes between protesters and security forces have turned violent across several cities, including the capital Kathmandu. Reports indicate that at least 19 people have been killed and over 100 injured in the unrest. Police have used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons to disperse the crowds, while the army has been deployed to contain the situation.

The anger of the protesters has not been limited to the Prime Minister alone. Residences of other top political leaders such as Sher Bahadur Deuba and President Ram Chandra Poudel were also targeted. Party offices and public buildings have suffered damage, reflecting the extent of discontent.

At its core, the movement is about more than internet freedom. Young Nepalis are expressing frustration over corruption, poverty and what they see as repeated failures of political leadership. Their calls for change have grown louder even as curfews and restrictions have been imposed in many regions.

The National Human Rights Commission has appealed to security forces to show restraint, while opposition parties are demanding that Prime Minister Oli step down. With tensions high and demonstrations continuing, Nepal’s political future remains uncertain.

VIDEO | Nepal: Helicopters seen flying in Bhaisepati, Lalitpur as violent student-led anti-government protests continued across the Himalayan country for the second day on Tuesday. The agitators torched the residence of Prime Minister Oli at Balkot in Bhaktapur. Oli is… pic.twitter.com/zhp1QMLzvQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 9, 2025