Met Gala 2025: Banned Foods, Guest Rules, and Star Power

The Met Gala, formally known as the Costume Institute Benefit, is one of the most prestigious fashion events in the world. Held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the gala serves as a fundraising event for the museum's Costume Institute and marks the grand opening of its annual fashion exhibition.

Under the leadership of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, the Met Gala has evolved into a star-studded spectacle, where A-list celebrities, designers, and cultural icons showcase avant-garde fashion aligned with a chosen theme.

How Is the Guest List Finalized?

The guest list for the event is curated by Anna Wintour in collaboration with Vogue editors, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, and the event’s co-chairs. They aim to balance celebrity appeal, fashion influence, philanthropy, and artistic relevance.

Designers and brands (like Gucci, Chanel, or Balenciaga) can purchase tables—typically priced between $200,000 and $300,000. They then invite celebrities to sit at their tables, often dressing them in custom couture. However, Wintour still personally approves every seat.

Even globally recognized figures may be excluded if they are not considered “relevant to fashion” or aligned with the event’s tone. For instance, Donald Trump was publicly disinvited by Anna Wintour.

Cost of Attending

An individual ticket reportedly costs around $50,000 (as of 2024). However, most guests do not pay directly—designers or brands usually sponsor celebrities and cover the cost.

Met Gala Food Rules: What’s Off the Menu?

Despite its luxury, the Met Gala is governed by strict food rules. Several items are banned from the menu—not due to dietary trends, but for practical reasons of etiquette and presentation.

Foods Banned at the Met Gala

Garlic, Onions, and Chives : Avoided to prevent strong odors and bad breath, ensuring guests can socialize comfortably.

: Avoided to prevent strong odors and bad breath, ensuring guests can socialize comfortably. Parsley : Known to get stuck in teeth, which can be embarrassing under camera flashes.

: Known to get stuck in teeth, which can be embarrassing under camera flashes. Bruschetta: A messy appetizer that could stain expensive couture.

These bans help maintain an atmosphere of elegance, poise, and pristine presentation.

Etiquette Rules

The Met Gala isn’t just a red-carpet event—strict etiquette rules are part of the curated experience, designed to preserve exclusivity and encourage meaningful interaction.

No Cell Phones or Selfies: Guests are discouraged from using their phones during the event to protect privacy and limit social media posting. The focus is on in-person conversation and ambience.

Guests are discouraged from using their phones during the event to protect privacy and limit social media posting. The focus is on in-person conversation and ambience. Carefully Curated Seating: Seating arrangements are meticulously planned to promote networking and prevent guests from sitting only with friends. Each table brings together a mix of industries, backgrounds, and creative minds.

Why Are These Rules in Place?

The Met Gala is as much about image, elegance, and cultural prestige as it is about fundraising. Every detail—from lighting to menus to seating—is controlled to uphold the event’s legacy as the “Oscars of Fashion.”

Though strict, these rules ensure that the Met Gala remains an exclusive, tasteful, and unforgettable experience, where every moment and photo reflects its iconic status.

Which Indian Celebrities Will Grace the Event This Year?

Indian representation at the Met Gala 2025 includes:

Shah Rukh Khan – Making his Met Gala debut

– Making his Met Gala debut Kiara Advani – Also debuting this year

– Also debuting this year Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Returning for her fifth appearance

– Returning for her fifth appearance Diljit Dosanjh – Attending for the first time

Their presence marks a growing global spotlight on Indian fashion and celebrity influence.