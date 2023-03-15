Lahore Court Grants Imran Khan Interim Protection from Arrest, Pak Police Withdraws from Zaman Park

Lahore: In a major setback to Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government, the Lahore court granted interim relief to former deposed prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in Toshakhana corruption case on Wednesday. The Toshakhana case is related to the alleged selling of gifts received from foreign dignitaries by Khan while in office. Meanwhile, Islamabad High Court has reserved its verdict on Imran’s petition seeking the cancellation of arrest warrants issued for him in the Toshakhana case.

According to Punjab Interim Information Minister Amir Mir, the court has given the interim relief to Khan to allow a Pakistan Super League cricket match in a stadium close to the PTI chief’s residence as the stand-off between police and PTI supporters was causing major traffic disruption.

A heavy contingent of police had camped outside the PTI leader’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore since Tuesday to arrest Khan. However, their attempts to breach the crowd of PTI supporters around Khan’s residence resulted in clashes. The police had to use mild force to disperse Khan supporters but it backfired as the party supporters took to streets across major cities to protest the imminent arrest of their party’s leader.

An arrest warrant was issued against Imran Khan, who is facing a string of cases, after he skipped summons. The police armed with a warrant couldn’t arrest the major opposition leader. They tried to arrest him earlier this month too but were unable to arrest him.

As the police forces withdrew, the former Prime Minister came out of his residence. He was seen speaking to his supporters and clicking photographs with them. The deposed premier is consistently demanding for snap polls which is being summarily rejected by the Shehbaz Sharif government.

