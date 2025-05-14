India Withholds X Account of China’s Global Times Over Misinformation

Days after warning China’s state news agency, Global Times, against spreading misinformation regarding the India-Pakistan conflict, the Indian government withheld the X account of the news agency. In a post, Global Times quoted the Pakistani military, stating that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had shot down another Indian fighter jet in response to the overnight strikes carried out by India at multiple locations in Pakistan.

The Indian Embassy in China responded to the post and cautioned Global Times against supporting unverified claims.

The Embassy advised Global Times to "verify your facts and cross-examine your sources before pushing out this kind of disinformation." It fact-checked Global Times and elaborately explained why India launched Operation Sindoor.

Responding to Global Times post, the Embassy observed, “Several pro-Pakistan handles are spreading baseless claims in the context of #OperationSindoor, attempting to mislead the public. When media outlets share such information without verifying sources, it reflects a serious lapse in responsibility and journalistic ethics.”

Just as tensions between India and Pakistan were de-escalating, China once again attempted to assert territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh.

In a strongly worded response, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement, saying, “We have noticed that China has persisted with its vain and preposterous attempts to name places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. Consistent with our principled position, we reject such attempts categorically. Creative naming will not alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.”