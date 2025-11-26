Imran Khan Killed in Pak Jail? Death Rumors Surface After Sisters' Alleged Assault

Rumours about former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wellbeing surged online on Tuesday after his sisters alleged that they were assaulted by police outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. The claims immediately sparked fresh speculation that something was amiss inside the high-security facility where Khan has been held for months.

According to his family, Khan’s sisters Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan and Dr Uzma Khan had gone to the jail to request a meeting. They say police switched off the lights and forcibly pushed them away from the gates. One of the sisters, who is 71, claimed she was dragged by her hair and thrown to the ground. Others said they were slapped and pulled by their arms as police tried to disperse the gathering.

The alleged assault triggered protests by supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf who gathered outside the jail demanding clarity on Khan’s health. Family members say they have not been allowed to meet him for over a month, which has added to public suspicion and fuelled the viral rumours about his condition.

Authorities have not issued any detailed statement on Khan’s health or the incident involving his sisters. The silence has left space for speculation as political tensions in Pakistan continue to intensify.

For now, the claims circulating on social media remain unverified, but the unrest highlights growing concerns about transparency, treatment of political detainees and the lack of communication from the administration at a time when emotions are running high among Khan’s supporters.

🚨 Afghan media claims Imran Khan has been killed in prison... Pakistan denies it! But his family & PTI supporters still aren't allowed to meet him, sparking midnight protests outside Adiala Jail If he’s safe… why the blackout? https://t.co/Sn556tPSjE pic.twitter.com/Qb5WQUDm2O — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) November 26, 2025