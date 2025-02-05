February 25-27 Public Holidays in Kuwait for National and Liberation Days

The government of Kuwait declared public holidays on February 25 to 27 to celebrate its National and Liberation Days. This resolution was taken in the recently held cabinet meeting, when it was announced that there would be public holidays on February 25, National Day; February 26, Liberation Day; and February 27.

Hence, from tomorrow onwards, five-day holidays have been declared which will cover February 25, 26, and 27 along with the preceding Friday and Saturday. The government institutions, and semi-governmental institutions, along with others will resume work on March 2.

National and Liberation Day is a part of Kuwait's "Hala February". The events mark the date in Kuwait's history when the country was freed from Iraqi occupation in 1991.

On National Day, the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, hoisted the national flag at Bayan Palace as the activity started.

Liberation Day in Kuwait is one of the country's most important national holidays. It commemorates the liberation of Kuwait from the Iraqi forces that invaded it in 1991. Every February 26, nationwide festivities take place to commemorate the same.

