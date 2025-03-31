Eid 2025 in Indonesia: Rising Costs Effecting Holiday Spirit, Consumer Spending, Travel

The typically joyous celebrations of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, have been dampened in Indonesia this year as people struggle with soaring prices of food, clothing, and other essentials.

Consumer spending, which usually peaks ahead of the country’s biggest Muslim holiday, has taken a hit. Compared to last year, fewer people are traveling, leading to a predicted slowdown in cash circulation.

Indonesia, home to the world’s largest Muslim population, sees millions of people embark on an annual homecoming journey known as mudik. Every year, nearly three-quarters of the population leave major cities to return to their hometowns, celebrating with prayers, feasts, and family reunions. Airports are packed, buses and trains overflow, and travelers carrying boxes of gifts line up for their journeys.

However, this year’s mudik numbers have dropped significantly. According to the Transportation Ministry, only 146 million people traveled for Eid, marking a 24% decline from last year’s 194 million.

The economic impact is also evident. The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry estimates that money circulation during Eid will total 137.97 trillion rupiah ($8.33 billion), down from 157.3 trillion rupiah last year.