Christmas 2025: Thousands of Santa-Clad Runners Flood Michendorf in Festive Marathon

The small German town of Michendorf near Berlin turned bright red with festive cheer on Sunday, December 7, 2025, as around 1,000 runners dressed as Santa Claus took part in the 17th edition of the St Nicholas Run. The annual event, organised just before Christmas, brought together participants from across Germany for a unique celebration that combined fitness with holiday spirit.

Organised by the Michendorf Running Club, the run offered several race distances for participants of different age groups and fitness levels. Adults could choose between 2.5 km, 5 km, and 10 km courses, while children had their own special one kilometre Zipfelmützenlauf, known as the pointy hat run. The race stood out for its relaxed and inclusive nature, as no prior athletic experience was required, and the main focus remained on participation and enjoyment rather than competition.

Streets in Michendorf were lined with cheering residents as runners in red coats and white beards made their way through the town. The scenes created a lively carnival atmosphere as bells rang, festive music played, and families gathered to watch. Many participants ran for fun, while others treated it as a light fitness challenge at the start of the winter season.

Over the years, the St Nicholas Run has become a cherished tradition in the Brandenburg region. Families return each year, children grow up taking part in the event, and visitors travel from distant towns to experience its unique holiday charm. The run also plays an important role in strengthening community bonds, as people of all ages take part side by side.

The event has also brought significant tourism benefits to Michendorf. Hotels, cafes, and local shops reported increased footfall as visitors extended their stay to explore nearby Christmas markets and winter attractions. The growing popularity of the run has also helped promote Brandenburg as a destination for seasonal events.

With participation continuing to rise each year, organisers are now looking at ways to further develop the St Nicholas Run with additional activities for families and visitors. The goal is to make the event a permanent highlight of Germany’s festive sports calendar.

As the final runners crossed the finish line on Sunday, Michendorf officially welcomed the Christmas season with joy, colour, and community spirit.