China's Spring Festival Holiday Box Office Hits Record $220 Million

The 2025 Spring Festival saw a spectacular surge in box office sales, with Chinese moviegoers flocking to theaters to celebrate the first day of the Year of the Snake. By 11:58 a.m. on Wednesday, the total box office revenue, including pre-sold tickets, had surpassed 1.6 billion yuan (over $220 million), according to box office tracker Dengta Data.

This year’s Spring Festival holiday promises to be one of the most profitable for the Chinese film industry, with six highly anticipated movies hitting theaters. The lineup includes: The Legend of the Condor Heroes: The Great Hero, Ne Zha 2, Detective Chinatown 1900, Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force, Operation Hadal, and Boonie Bears: Future Reborn. Notably, the first four films have already made history by exceeding 200 million yuan in pre-sale ticket sales, marking the most successful pre-sale period to date.

What makes this year’s festival even more special is the diverse range of films catering to all kinds of moviegoers. Unlike last year's predominately comedic and dramatic offerings, this year’s selection spans multiple genres, including mythology, epic tales, war stories, action, martial arts, animation, comedy, and science fiction. This variety ensures that there is something for every taste, making it an exciting time for Chinese cinema.

Li, a resident of Dongying City in East China, shared his enthusiasm with China Media Group (CMG), noting that the films celebrate traditional Chinese culture. "There are so many great films this year," he said. "Whether it's Detective Chinatown 1900, Ne Zha 2, or The Legend of the Condor Heroes: The Great Hero, they all honor Chinese traditions." Li, whose hometown of Shandong is featured in Detective Chinatown 1900, added that he had purchased tickets for his family to enjoy the film on the first day of the holiday.

One of the standout features of this year’s festival is the high number of special effects-heavy blockbusters, which has elevated the “special effects quotient” to new heights. It’s a reflection of the growing sophistication of Chinese cinema and its ability to compete on the global stage. Cinemas have also raised the bar with facility upgrades and enhanced services to provide moviegoers with a premium viewing experience.

In addition to the blockbuster films, theaters have rolled out numerous promotional activities to attract audiences. Huang Qianyu, a manager at a cinema in Yichun City, Jiangxi Province, explained, “To improve the quality of the viewing experience, we’ve introduced a new 20-meter-wide transparent LED screen. It offers a completely new way for audiences to enjoy films.” Huang also mentioned online discount packages that allow moviegoers to maximize their Spring Festival film experience.

With its impressive film lineup, technological upgrades, and innovative promotional strategies, the 2025 Spring Festival film season is off to a record-breaking start. It promises to be a memorable celebration of Chinese cinema that showcases the growing cultural and technological influence of the industry.