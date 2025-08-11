Ahead of Crucial Trump–Putin Summit, VP Vance Says US ‘Done’ With Ukraine War Funding

Days ahead of a crucial meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss a ceasefire deal, US Vice President JD Vance has said he wants to stop funding the Ukraine war.

In a recent interview, Vance declared, “We’re done with the funding of the Ukraine war business. We want to bring about a peaceful settlement to this thing.”

Calling on Europeans to step up, he added, “Americans, I think, are sick of continuing to send their money, their tax dollars, to this particular conflict. But if the Europeans want to step up and actually buy the weapons from American producers, we’re OK with that — we’re just not going to fund it ourselves anymore.”

Vance’s remarks come ahead of the Trump–Putin meeting scheduled for August 15 in Alaska, and in the backdrop of the Kremlin sharing a ceasefire proposal with the US administration last week. Under the deal, Russia has sought to retain control over Eastern Ukraine in exchange for halting hostilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has outrightly rejected the proposal, stating, “Ukraine is ready for real decisions that can bring peace. Any decisions that are against us, any decisions that are without Ukraine, are at the same time decisions against peace.”

While Zelensky has not been invited to the Alaska summit, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker has indicated there is a possibility, as Trump is open to a trilateral summit.

Reacting to Russia’s ceasefire proposal, European leaders said they would support Trump’s efforts diplomatically and through economic and military means, stressing that the “resolution must protect Ukraine’s and Europe’s vital security interests.”

Vance’s call for European leaders to take a bigger role in the Ukraine war is not new. In the past, he has made similar appeals. “What we’ve told the Europeans is simple — first of all, this is in your neck of the woods, in your backyard. You have to step up and take a bigger role in this. If you care so much about this conflict, you should be willing to play a more direct and substantial role in funding this war yourselves,” Vance said.

During his presidential campaign, Trump vowed to end the conflict within 24 hours, but negotiations have proven more difficult than expected. Recognizing the mounting costs of the war for both the US and Europe, Trump in June secured a historic deal for NATO allies to spend 5% of their Gross Domestic Product on defense.

He also struck an agreement for the US to send lethal weapons to Ukraine that would be purchased by other NATO countries — steps that have significantly increased Europe’s economic involvement in the Russia–Ukraine war.