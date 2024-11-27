Insulin resistance may make men more prone to common heart valve disease: Study

New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Insulin resistance can increase the risk of aortic stenosis -- a common heart valve disease -- in men over the age of 45, finds a study on Wednesday.

The study published in the peer-reviewed journal Annals of Medicine may open doors for new treatments for aortic stenosis, which can lead to life-threatening heart failure.

Aortic stenosis occurs when the aortic valve narrows or does not open fully, reducing blood flow from the heart to the body. If not addressed timely, the valve will gradually thicken and stiffen, making the heart work harder to pump blood.

Researchers from the Kuopio University Hospital, in Finland identified several biomarkers -- fasting insulin, insulin at 30 minutes and 120 minutes, proinsulin, and serum C-peptide -- related to high insulin resistance in people with aortic stenosis.

A person is said to be insulin resistant when his or her body is unable to respond well to insulin. This prompts the body to produce more insulin than normal to manage blood sugar levels.

Importantly, the team found that these biomarkers remained significant predictors of aortic stenosis, even after adjusting for other known risk factors, such as body mass index (BMI) and high blood pressure, or excluding participants with diabetes or an aortic valve malformation.

“This novel finding highlights that insulin resistance may be a significant and modifiable risk factor for aortic stenosis,” said lead author Dr Johanna Kuusisto, from the Kuopio University Hospital, in Finland.

As insulin resistance is becoming increasingly common, “managing metabolic health could be a new approach to reduce the risk of aortic stenosis and improve cardiovascular health in ageing populations”, Kuusisto added.

For the study, the researchers analysed data from 10,144 Finnish men aged 45 to 73 years old, all initially free of AS. After an average follow-up period of 10.8 years, 116 men (1.1 per cent) were diagnosed with aortic stenosis.

While weight control and exercise are known to improve insulin sensitivity, Kuusisto called for further studies to explore how these lifestyle modifications can help prevent the heart condition.

