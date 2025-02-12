Innovations in Unani medicine key to boost its global acceptability: President Murmu

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Innovations in Unani medicine are vital to enhancing its acceptability worldwide, said President Droupadi Murmu.

She said this while inaugurating the International Conference, organised by the Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), Ministry of Ayush, on the occasion of Unani Day on Tuesday.

“Unani Medicine, a system rooted in ancient wisdom, enriched over centuries, exemplifies the synergy between tradition and innovation,” said the President, addressing the gathering at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

She added that innovation is the key to ensuring that this ancient system continues to serve humanity.

The President also paid tribute to Hakim Ajmal Khan, a freedom fighter, educationist, and eminent Unani Physician, and congratulated CCRUM on their remarkable contributions to human health and well-being through Unani medicine. The theme of the international conference “Innovations in Unani Medicine for Integrative Health Solutions – A Way Forward” is quite relevant in this rapidly changing world.

“Innovations in Unani medicine for integrative health solutions will play a vital role in expanding the acceptability and recognition of Unani medicine across the globe,” President Murmu said.

She also lauded the significant steps undertaken by the government through the Ministry of Ayush in promoting Unani medicine. “India has the widest network of educational, research, healthcare, and pharmaceutical institutions of Unani medicine.

The Central Council for Research in Unani medicine, with its network of 24 peripheral institutes, conducts high-quality research and plays a key role in the promotion and development of Unani Medicine,” the President said.

She expressed confidence that this conference will serve as a platform for meaningful dialogue, knowledge exchange, and collaborative action.

The deliberations and outcomes of this gathering will undoubtedly contribute to the advancement of Unani medicine and its integration into mainstream healthcare.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) highlighted the need to modernise Unani medicine through molecular biology, Artificial Intelligence, and advanced research to enhance its evidence-based credibility and global reach.

