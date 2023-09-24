INDvAUS: Bumrah to miss second ODI, given short break to visit his family; Mukesh Kumar roped in as replacement

Indore, Sep 24 (IANS) Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah will not be available for the second ODI against Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Sunday, BCCI said.

"Jasprit Bumrah did not travel with the team to Indore for the 2nd ODI against Australia. He has gone to visit his family and given a short break by the team management. Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar has joined the team as Bumrah's replacement for the 2nd ODI.

"The BCCI also mentioned that Bumrah will join the team for the final ODI in Rajkot," it said in a statement.

The 29-year-old picked one for 43 in the first ODI in Mohali and started off his spell with two maiden overs.

Bumrah, who became a parent earlier this month, missed India's Asia Cup opening fixture for the birth of his first child.

