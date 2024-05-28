Industry Minister rebuts opposition's charge on Maha losing GAIL India project to MP

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Industry Minister Uday Samant on Tuesday rebutted the Opposition’s charge that Maharashtra has lost a Rs 50,000 crore petrochemical project by the state-run GAIL India to Madhya Pradesh.

“Opposition should not blame the state government for GAIL India’s decision. The company had not submitted a complete proposal to the Maharashtra government. It had requested land in Ratnagiri district but the necessary land was not available at that time with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). When the land became available, the company officials referred to the protests that took place in the case of the mega refinery project (Nanar Refinery project in Ratnagiri district). Thereafter, the company did not make any proposal with the state government,” the Industry Minister said.

His response came days after the Leader of the Opposition Ambadas Danve targeted the MahaYuti government over GAIL India’s decision to set up the petrochemical project in Madhya Pradesh

“The GAIL India was to come up in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar or in Dabhol with an investment of Rs 50,000 crore. Now the project will be set up in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh. How did the company choose Madhya Pradesh when it had earlier thought of setting up the project in Maharashtra? How did Maharashtra’s share of employment go out easily?” Danve asked.

Industry Minister Uday Samant has announced to constitute a high-level committee comprising of principal secretaries of the Industry and Environment Departments to probe the Dombivli chemical company blast in which at least 10 persons died and 60 others were injured.

“The committee will submit its report in three weeks. They will also review the industries of A, B, and C categories. The companies who have violated the rules or have done unauthorised constructions will also be reviewed. The committee will follow the instructions given by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde,” the minister said.

He said that the Dombivli blast caused a loss of around Rs 13 crore comprising a commercial loss of Rs 12 crore and a residential loss of Rs 1.66 crore. He added that the Maharashtra government is positive to recover all these losses.

He added that a decision was taken two years ago to relocate chemical companies from Dombivli to other places. The process of land acquisition begun at Patalganga and Jambhavali last year but it was stopped due to the code of conduct.

“Efforts are underway to relocate the companies to other MIDC-run industrial estates and Chemical Zones in Maharashtra. The government is taking steps for that. The state government will take care that these companies do not suffer any loss while migrating to other places,” the minister said.

