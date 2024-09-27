Indonesia: Drug dealer sentenced to death for possessing 28 kg meth

Jakarta, Sep 27 (IANS) The Medan District Court in Indonesia sentenced a drug dealer, identified as FRL, to death for possessing 28 kg of crystal methamphetamine and 14,431 ecstasy pills.

Chief Judge Lenny Megawaty Napitupulu stated that the death sentence was in line with the prosecutor's demands and following the Narcotics Law, Xinhua news agency reported.

FRL was arrested on January 29 after police received a tip-off about drug transactions in Medan. An undercover officer, posing as a buyer, arranged a meeting with the dealer on Jalan Flamboyan Raya in Medan.

FRL was apprehended during the transaction, and a subsequent search of his residence led to the discovery of the meth and ecstasy pills.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.