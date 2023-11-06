Indian workers upskilled in past 5 years get 2.5x better hike: Report

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Indian professionals who invested in upskilling in the last three to five years witnessed a 2.5x increase in appraisals and 2.3x more frequent promotions, a new report said on Monday.

According to edtech platform upGrad, employees who upskilled in the past 3-5 years reported 1.7x more job security than those who did not.

"Upskilling, unlike yesteryears, has now become a clear driver of growth in our industry and this report is the reflection of what India’s corporate ecosystem collectively, continues to achieve," said Mayank Kumar, co-founder and MD, upGrad.

"The genesis of the report stems from the evolving learning patterns emerging out of metros and non-metros, signifying a wider adoption among senior professionals and parents who are realising that lifelong learning is the key to long-term success," he added.

The report surveyed over 3,500 white-collared professionals in India, focusing on the key trends in appraisals, promotions, and market opportunities, especially after a career break.

According to the report, women who were upskilled found it easier to return to work after a break and experienced 4.8x improved career stability.

Two out of three upskilled professionals were found to be parents signifying, a higher upskilling rate among working parents.

About 48 per cent of individuals self-sponsored their upskilling journeys, with their primary focus being on technical skills (61 per cent), online courses (55 per cent), and professional certifications (35 per cent), the report found.

Professionals who upskilled in the past 3-5 years stayed 6x times longer in their new careers.

