Indian team still waiting for clarity on Bumrah's availability for CT 2025

Nagpur, Feb 5 (IANS) India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said that the Indian team is still waiting for clarity on Jasprit BUmrah's injury and his availability for the upcoming Champions Trophy in Dubai.

Bumrah had suffered a back injury in the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia. Though he was included in the ODI squad for the England series, with the provision that he will be available for the third match of the series in Ahmedabad, he was quietly removed from the updated squad that the BCCI sent after the inclusion of spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

On Wednesday, Rohit clarified that Bumrah has to undergo some scans in the next couple of days, the results of which will clarify about his availability for the third ODI and the subsequent Champions Trophy.

"We are awaiting some scan reports and once we get them, we will have more clarity on Bumrah and whether he will be available for the third ODI against England," Rohit said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the first ODI against England at Nagpur.

Though Bumrah's injury was initially expected to be a minor setback, it has turned out to be more serious than anticipated, and as a result, the pace spearhead has been sent for treatment to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Bumrah is currently undergoing treatment there.

