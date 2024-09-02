Indian Supercross Racing League: 145 riders register for Season 2

Pune, Sep 2 (IANS) After the overwhelming success of the inaugural Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) season, the second season of the league is set to break new ground, attracting an impressive 145 riders from around the world. The auction for Season 2 of the ISRL is expected to be held in October.

The response has been nothing short of extraordinary, with athletes from the USA, Spain, France, Germany, Sweden, South Africa, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, and India joining the fray. There has been a notable increase in the registration of Indian-origin riders compared to Season 1, highlighting how more and more domestic athletes view the ISRL as a premier platform to showcase their skills and compete on an international level.

Season 2 will see the return of fan favourites like 9x Australian Champion - Matt Moss, Reid Taylor, MxON World Champion - Jordi Tixier, and Asia Motocross Champion - Thanarat Penjan.

New faces, including AMA Pro Motocross Champion - Mike Alessi, French Supercross Champion - Greg Aranda, French Motocross Champion - Maxime Desprey, and Australian Motocross Champion - Luke Clout, will also join the league, bringing fresh energy and competition.

Indian talent is equally well-represented, with riders like 3x Indian Supercross Champion - Rugved Barguje, Indian Supercross Champions Shlok Ghorpade, and Ikshan Shanbhag ready to make their mark.

Eeshan Lokhande, Co-founder & Director of the ISRL, shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming season: “The response to Season two has been phenomenal. We are witnessing a new era in Indian motorsports, where the ISRL is not just a platform for international talent but also a catalyst for the growth of Supercross in India. Our goal is to elevate the sport further and deliver a season that is bigger, bolder, and faster, captivating fans around the world.”

Matt Moss, 9x Australian Champion said, "Season 1 was a fantastic experience for me, both on and off the track. Travelling to India was definitely a cultural shock, but in the best possible way—the people were amazing, and the hospitality was second to none. The racing itself was really competitive and enjoyable.

"As we head into season 2, I'm confident that any small issues from the first season will be ironed out, making it even better. I'm especially excited to see the increased competition with more riders from the USA, France, and Australia joining in. I can't wait to get back out there and see what Season 2 has in store!" Matt Moss said.

The ISRL second season is scheduled from January to March 2025 across multiple rounds in various Indian cities.

