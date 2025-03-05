Indian businesses to prioritise employee financial well-being in 2025: Report

Bengaluru, March 5 (IANS) As India's businesses maintain steady economic growth, prioritising employee financial well-being -- flexible pay models, salary-linked financial support, and personalised benefits -- has become the key focus for HR and payroll departments in 2025, a new report said on Wednesday.

The report by ADP, a global technology company, showed that 46 per cent of organisations in the country have identified the expansion of financial well-being programmes to better support their workforce as their top priority this year.

The report highlights that financial stress is increasingly recognised as a major factor impacting employee productivity, engagement, and retention. More than half of surveyed business leaders (55 per cent) acknowledged financial stress reduction as a key area where payroll systems can positively influence employee experience.

“Financial well-being is not merely about increasing pay; it is about empowering employees with the right knowledge and tools,” said Rahul Goyal, Managing Director of ADP India and Southeast Asia.

“Ensuring employees understand financial, tax and payroll processes when joining the company fosters long-term financial security. Regular coaching and education sessions can further build confidence and enable employees to make informed financial decisions,” he added.

The report, based on insights from over 300 HR, payroll, and finance leaders, showed that companies are adopting flexible pay models, salary-linked financial support, and personalised benefits aligned with employees’ life stages.

Nearly one-third (30 per cent) of organisations are introducing flexible pay models as the workforce demands more financial flexibility, such as performance-based compensation and access to loans. About 65 per cent of payroll leaders say avoiding compliance risk is very challenging.

Payroll teams are under mounting pressure to navigate evolving tax structures, multi-state or cross-border regulations, and the upcoming wage code reforms, prompting a shift towards automated governance frameworks and payroll technology solutions.

Organisations are also investing in modern payroll technologies to enhance efficiency, enhance data integration and ensure data security and privacy, recognising that payroll holds critical employee data, the report said.

Employees now expect a user experience comparable to consumer-grade standards, complete with advanced features and functionalities to help them navigate the ever-changing compliance landscape. However, 30 per cent of organisations cite scalability and customisation challenges, while 28 per cent identify high costs as barriers to widespread adoption.

Consequently, only 12 per cent of organisations report having a payroll function fully equipped to support future workforce demands, the report said.

Goyal noted that the report underscores an urgent need for businesses to modernise payroll systems. The aim is not just boosting efficiency, but also to enhance compliance readiness and meet rising employee expectations.

