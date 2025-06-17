India walks diplomatic tightrope amid escalating Iran-Israel tensions: Wing Commander Praful Bakshi

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) As tensions escalate between Iran and Israel, India finds itself navigating a delicate diplomatic path, maintaining strong ties with both nations while promoting stability in the region.

Talking to IANS, retired Indian Air Force (IAF) Officer and Defence expert Wing Commander Praful Bakshi (retired) said, "India imports a significant volume of oil from Iran and has maintained historically cordial relations with Tehran. The two countries have cooperated in various sectors."

"Although Iran did not support us during the India-Pakistan conflict but as conflict brews in West Asia, Iran expects India's support. Simultaneously, Israel -- one of India’s closest strategic and defence partners -- is also seeking backing from New Delhi," he added.

On India's present diplomatic situation in the face of rising tensions in the West Asian region, retired Wing Commander Bakshi said that currently, India is treading a tightrope, striving to maintain a balanced stance.

"If India can contribute to de-escalation, it will be a major diplomatic victory for the country and beneficial for regional peace," he added.

Commenting on the historical relations between Iran and Israel, retired Wing Commander Bakshi said, "The two nations were allies during the Iran-Iraq War (1978–88), with Israel reportedly supplying Iran with weapons, missiles, and spare parts for aircraft and ammunition to counter Iraq."

"During this period, Israel's intelligence agency Mossad also established a significant network inside Iran. However, following the 1979 Islamic Revolution and the ousting of the Shah of Iran, relations between the two turned hostile," he noted.

Talking about the background of this conflict which began when Hamas unleashed a barrage of terror attacks against Israeli civilians on October 7, 2023, retired Wing Commander Bakshi said, "The current conflict escalated after the Hamas attack on Israel, which saw brutal violence, including the rape and murder of Israeli civilians."

"Iran extended its support to Hamas, strengthening the regional anti-Israel bloc that includes Hezbollah, the Houthis, and even tacit backing from China. Meanwhile, the US and countries like Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt have supported or remained neutral toward Israel," he noted.

In retaliation, Israel launched targeted operations, killing key Iranian-linked leaders and attacking suspected nuclear sites.

According to retired Wing Commander Bakshi, “While Iran’s mobilisation is massive, Israel's strikes are far more precise and targeted."

