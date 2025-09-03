India’s threats no longer confined to traditional military conflicts: Deputy NSA Pavan Kapoor

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) is undergoing a significant evolution, adapting to a new era of security threats while navigating persistent internal challenges, said Deputy NSA Amb Pavan Kapoor on Wednesday in New Delhi.

At the launch of the book 'The Silent Enemy' co-authored by former Deputy NSA Arvind Gupta and senior journalist Rajesh Gupta, experts discussed how the role and influence of the NSCS have grown, even as it faces resistance from traditional government ministries.

The dialogue, held at the Vivekananda International Foundation, highlighted the shift from a conventional military focus to a broader understanding of national security that includes economic, social, and technological dimensions. Deputy NSA Pavan Kapoor emphasised that contemporary threats are no longer confined to traditional military conflicts.

He pointed to India's vulnerability due to over-reliance on a single country for critical resources and the growing threat of economic warfare, including sanctions and embargoes. He noted that climate change is another non-traditional challenge that can lead to social unrest and food security issues, citing the recent floods in Punjab as an example.

Kapoor also stressed the importance of strategic communication, particularly in countering misinformation while talking about ‘Operation Sindoor’ and the significance of strategic communication to manage public perception and prevent malign forces from creating unrest.

The discussion acknowledged the historical friction between the NSCS and various "line ministries" in different states, which often view the NSCS's advisories with suspicion. However, it was noted that both sides are now working more cohesively on these non-traditional security aspects.

The discussion also touched upon the future of warfare, challenging the outdated assumption that conflicts will be short and swift. Citing the examples of the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, the speakers argued that these assumptions are of little value. Dr. Arvind Gupta also weighed in on the debate about giving the NSCS more power.

While he saw the potential benefits of "giving some teeth" to the council, he also cautioned that giving it powers through an Act of Parliament could be dangerous and destabilising.

Both Amb Kapoor and former deputy NSA Gupta concluded that the NSCS has already undergone a tremendous change, and its role, particularly in areas like cyber security and the economy, has significantly evolved over the years, proving its increasing relevance and influence without the need for additional legislative powers.

