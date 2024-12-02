India’s organic food products export reaches $448 mn, set to surpass last year’s figures

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) India's organic food products export reached $447.73 million in the first eight months of this fiscal (FY25), and are set to surpass last year's export figures, the Parliament was informed on Monday.

In the current financial year, the total amount of organic food product exports reached 263,050 metric tonnes (MT) till November 25 and the export of organic food products stood at $494.80 million last fiscal (FY24), Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Navneet Singh Bittu, told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

The ministry has not allocated any specific funds to incentivise the industries for producing organic products. However, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industries, provides financial assistance to its member exporters, including exporters of organic food products, he added.

Further, the APEDA is implementing the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP). The programme involves the accreditation of Certification Bodies, standards for organic production, promotion of organic farming and marketing, etc.

The total number of organic-certified processing units under the National Programme for Organic Production in India is 1,016.

In September, the APEDA announced a partnership with global retail chain LuLu Group International (LLC) to showcase a wide range of certified Indian organic products in its stores across the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The APEDA will facilitate connections between the organic growers in India, including Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs), Cooperatives and the LuLu Group. This will ensure that Indian organic products reach a wider global audience.

The authority is dedicated to promoting Indian agro and processed food exports. The agency works towards organising B2B exhibitions in different countries, exploring new potential markets, and working closely with the Indian Embassies to promote natural, organic, and Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged agro-products, the minister told the house.

