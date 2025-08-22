India’s first shipment of Garhwali apples exported to Dubai

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) India has dispatched the first shipment of 1.2 MT of Garhwali apples from Dehradun to Dubai as part of an effort to increase exports of agricultural products to raise farmers’ incomes.

The experience gained from the trial shipment will further refine cold chain management, post-harvest operations, and logistical frameworks, with future expansion targeting South-East Asia and Europe.

Flagging off the consignment of Garhwal’s King Roat variety of apples in Dehradun, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal asked the Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) to expedite the opening of its regional office in Uttarakhand to increase exports from the state's agricultural sector.

Through a regional office, the APEDA aims to export more fresh fruits, millets, pulses, and organic products from the state, which currently exports jaggery, confectionery, and guar gum among edible products.

The APEDA has been working with farmers to increase access to remunerative international markets by assisting in resolving issues relating to infrastructure, connectivity, and post-harvest handling to build sustainable export pathways. The Commerce Ministry wing is sensitising farmers about Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs), adherence to international quality standards and post-harvest management techniques to meet the imports.

The APEDA supports and promotes the export of fresh and processed fruits from India by providing financial aid, developing export facilities, establishing quality management systems, facilitating market access, and organising buyer-seller meets. Key fruits exported include grapes, pomegranates, mangoes, bananas, and oranges, with significant export growth seen in recent years into new markets like Australia and Uganda.

As a result of these initiatives, there has been a growth of 47.3 per cent, in the volume of India’s exports of fruits and vegetables between 2019-20 and 2023-24. The country’s fruit and vegetable exports reach 123 countries, with 17 new markets added in three years.

Last month, the APEDA organised a Mango Promotion Programme in Abu Dhabi as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the global presence of Indian agricultural products. Timed with the peak mango season, the promotion showcased India’s finest varieties of the fruit to international consumers, especially the large Indian diaspora across the UAE and the Gulf region.

Premium Indian mango varieties displayed included GI-tagged and regional specialities such as Banarasi Langda, Dasheri, Chausa, Sunderja, Amrapali, Malda, Bharat Bhog, Prabha Shankar, Lakshman Bhog, Mahmood Bahar, Vrindavani, Fasli, and Mallika.

The UAE remains the top export destination for Indian mangoes. In 2024, India exported over 12,000 MT of mangoes worth $20 million to the UAE, demonstrating strong demand for the Indian fruit.

