India’s digital economy grows 10 times, races towards $1 trillion mark

Bengaluru, March 7 (IANS) India’s digital economy has grown 10 times, racing towards the $1 trillion mark amid an evolving IPO market which accounted for over 30 per cent of global listings last year, a report showed on Friday.

India contributed 31 per cent of the global IPO volume in the past year — with $3 billion raised in overall fundraising — as the country is aiming for a $13 trillion market capitalisation by 2030, driven by strong investor participation, according to a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants launched at an event here.

With over 100 unicorns and a booming pipeline of soonicorns, India’s startup ecosystem is evolving beyond hypergrowth, embracing profitability, premiumisation, and omnichannel adoption.

The event also included a deep dive into India’s IPO boom — a sector that saw over 330 listings in 2024, accounting for more than 30 per cent of global IPO volumes.

The median revenue of unicorns has tripled since 2021, with many achieving EBITDA profitability in FY24.

The number of retail investors in India has surged, lowering the average age of investors from 42-44 years to below 30, according to the report.

India has 350 brands with more than $100 million revenue, highlighting the under-branded nature of the market, where many categories remain fragmented and dominated by unorganised players.

The report stated that digital retail is projected to account for 12 per cent of all retail sales by 2030, unlocking significant opportunities in premium and luxury segments.

Rural commerce is emerging as a major investment opportunity, driven by increased accessibility and growing aspirations.

India's B2B sector is also witnessing a silent revolution, with technology-driven supply chain efficiencies unlocking new global opportunities.

Sachin Bansal, Chairman, Navi said that line managers are now crucial in shaping employee experience and company culture.

He discussed the operational differences across industries, noting that while financial services prioritise technology investments, e-commerce demands a robust logistics and inventory backbone.

“India’s digital and startup ecosystem is at a crucial inflection point. The next decade will belong to companies that master omnichannel strategies, premiumisation, and capital efficiency. Ground Zero is about equipping founders, investors, and industry leaders with actionable insights that drive long-term success,” said Anil Kumar, CEO of Redseer Strategy Consultants.

