India retain Asia Cup-winning team for U19 Women's WC title defense

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Niki Prasad will lead India in the U19 Women's World Cup as the defending champions have named a 15-member squad to retain the title.

Under Niki's leadership, India won the inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup trophy earlier this week in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Coincidentally, the U19 Women's World Cup will also be played in Malaysia from January 18 to February 2, 2025.

India are the reigning champion of the event, having clinched the inaugural title under Shafali Verma's captaincy in 2023 in South Africa.

From the U19 Women's Asia Cup winning squad, Vaishnavi S comes into the main squad in place of Nandhana S, who goes to reserves.

Sanika Chalke has been named Niki's deputy, while Kamalini G and Bhavika Ahire are the wicketkeepers in the squad.

There are as many as 4 groups, with each group consisting of four teams. India are placed in Group A alongside hosts Malaysia, the West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur will host India's group stage matches. India begins their campaign against West Indies on January 19.

Following the conclusion of the group stage fixtures, three teams from each group will qualify for the Super Six.

The 12 teams, which qualify for the Super Six, are further divided into two groups. Group 1 will include the top three teams each from Group A and Group D while Group 2 will have top three teams each from Group B and Group C.

In the Super Six stage, every team will carry forward their wins, points and Net Run-rate (NRR) which is secured against their fellow Super Six qualifying teams. Each team will play two games in the Super Six stage, against opponents of corresponding groups that finished in the different positions.

The top two sides from the two Super Six stage Groups will qualify for the semifinals, which are set to take place on January 31, 2025. The Final of the tournament will be held on February 2, 2025.

Squad: Niki Prasad (Captain), Sanika Chalke (Vice-captain), G Trisha, Kamalini G (WK), Bhavika Ahire (WK), Ishwari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Vaishnavi S

Standby players: Nandhana S, Ira J, Anadi T

