India pharma market sees 11.5pc growth in June over surge in acute therapy: Report

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) The India pharma market (IPM) grew at a strong rate of 11.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in June, due to a surge in acute therapies, according to a new report on Wednesday.

In comparison, in June last year, the IPM recorded 7 per cent growth. In May 2025, the pharma market grew 6.9 per cent, revealed the monthly report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

It noted that the latest growth was driven by a strong show in segments such as respiratory, cardiac, central nervous system (CNS), and pain therapies, which outperformed IPM in June.

Acute therapy growth stood at 11 per cent in June (vs. 7 per cent in June 2024 and 5 per cent in May 2025) owing to seasonality. Notably, anti-infectives showed considerable recovery in YoY growth in June vs prior months.

Price (4.2 per cent), followed by new launches (2.3 per cent) and volume growth (1.5 per cent) drove the growth of IPM in the last 12 months, the report said.

Further, the industry also reported 8 per cent YoY growth on a moving annual turnover (MAT) basis.

Chronic therapies witnessed 10 per cent YoY growth, while acute therapies posted 6.8 per cent YoY growth. While cardiac therapies grew the most YOY (11.8 per cent), it was followed by CNS (9.1 per cent), and derma (8.6 per cent).

Anti-infectives and respiratory segment underperformed IPM by 290basis points/250bp on a YoY basis.

The acute segment’s share in overall IPM stood at 60.8 per cent for MAT June, with YoY growth of 6.8 per cent, the report said.

Moreover, the report noted that domestic companies outperformed multi-national pharma companies (MNCs) in June.

As of June, Indian pharma companies hold a majority share of 84 per cent in IPM, while the remaining is held by MNCs. While Indian companies grew 11.6 per cent in Jun’25, MNCs grew 11.2 per cent YoY, the report said.

