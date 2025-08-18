India likely to announce squad for Women’s ODI World Cup and series against Australia on Tuesday

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) The Neetu David-led selection committee is likely to announce the squad for the Women’s ODI World Cup and the preceding three-match home ODI series against Australia on Tuesday. Sources tracking the developments told IANS that the selection committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. There have also been indications that the World Cup squad may be finalised in the meeting, but could be announced at a later date.

“More details on the Women’s ODI World Cup squad announcement could come once there is official confirmation and relevant logistics around it are sorted. It is to be noted that there is a red alert in Mumbai for heavy rain,” the sources added.

There was initial speculation that both squads could be different, with an aim to keep certain players fresh for the World Cup. But now it has emerged that the same squad is likely to be announced, with scope for only minimal changes depending on what the five-member selection committee and team management decide.

IANS also understands that the selection committee is likely to pick an India A team for the World Cup warm-up game against South Africa, to be held at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru.

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA International Cricket Stadium at Mullanpur will host the first two women’s ODIs between India and Australia on September 14 and 17, before the final game of the series takes place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 20.

While Mullanpur will be hosting women’s international cricket for the first time, New Delhi will host a women’s ODI after November 1995. The Indian team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, enters the final leg of its ODI World Cup preparation on the back of winning the ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka and both white-ball series in England.

The selection meeting is expected to discuss the availability of some players for both the ODIs against Australia and the World Cup. With Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Richa Ghosh certainties in the batting order, India may likely continue with Pratika Rawal, who has amassed 703 runs since her debut last year, and Harleen Deol, along with Yastika Bhatia as the second wicketkeeper-cum-reserve batter.

There will also be deliberations on explosive opener Shafali Verma, who has fallen behind in the ODI World Cup selection race after an inconsistent run. Though head coach Amol Muzumdar said Shafali was in the mix for World Cup selection at the end of the T20I series win in England. But her scores on the India A tour of Australia - 52, 4 and 36 in three one-dayers, and 41, 3 and 3 in the T20s - have not inspired much confidence.

Pooja Vastrakar's absence due to a shoulder injury gave Amanjot Kaur the chance to step up admirably as a seam-bowling all-rounder. But a previous back injury flaring up during the ODI series in England means Amanjot will have to be managed with caution, even during the World Cup.

IANS understands that while Amanjot has been given the all clear to play and is not carrying a serious injury (apart from being expected to resume bowling from next week), her workload as an all-rounder requires careful management. One option could be to preserve her for matches against stronger teams in the World Cup and rest her for other games.

The agency also understands that pace spearhead Renuka Singh Thakur, who has been recovering from a back stress fracture sustained after WPL 2025, is likely to be fully fit and on track for selection. It remains to be seen if she will be picked only for the World Cup or for both squads, considering she needs to build up her bowling loads before the mega event.

From the bowling department, Sneh Rana, N. Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Deepti Sharma, and Radha Yadav are certainties. If both Amanjot and Renuka make the cut, seam-bowling all-rounder Arundhati Reddy could be among the standby players, alongside Titas Sadhu and possibly Tejal Hasabnis.

With India missing a leg-spinner in its line-up, young Prema Rawat may get the nod after a strong showing in the white-ball leg of the ongoing ‘A’ team tour of Australia. Overall, Tuesday promises to be a significant day of squad announcements for the women’s team as they gear up to host the ODI World Cup on home soil after 12 years and aim for a maiden championship triumph.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.