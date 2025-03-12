India emerging as reliable development partner for neighbours under PM Modi’s leadership

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently emphasized India’s role as a strong development partner to various countries, supporting infrastructure, healthcare, education, and connectivity projects worldwide.

In Mauritius, marking yet another milestone, PM Modi will inaugurate the Civil Service College and an Area Health Centre, both built with India’s grant assistance. These projects reflect India’s efforts to strengthen Mauritius’ administrative and healthcare capabilities, fostering long-term growth and capacity building.

PM Modi’s commitment to prosperity for all is visible in multiple key development projects undertaken across multiple nations with India’s assistance.

Under PM Modi's leadership, India financed and developed the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital in Bhutan, with the first phase completed in 2019 and the second in 2024. The hospital provides specialized maternal and child healthcare services and was inaugurated by PM Modi and the Bhutanese PM in 2024.

In 2023, PM Modi and the then-Bangladesh Prime Minister jointly inaugurated three projects, including Akhaura - Agartala Cross-Border Rail Link, Khulna - Mongla Port Rail Line, and Unit – II of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant, developed under India's assistance.

Strengthening cross-border ties, PM Modi and the then-Nepal Prime Minister flagged off the Jayanagar-Kurtha railway in 2022, marking the first broad-gauge passenger railway link between India and Nepal, built with Indian grant assistance.

In 2021, Prime Minister Modi and Seychelles President Ramkalawan inaugurated the Magistrates’ Court building in Victoria, Seychelles, via video conferencing. This was the first Indian-assisted infrastructure project in the country, built with a $3.5 million Indian grant.

In 2020, PM Modi and Mauritius Prime Minister Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building in Mauritius through a video conference. Also in 2019, both the leaders jointly inaugurated the Metro Express project and the New ENT Hospital in Mauritius via video conferencing.

In 2016, Prime Minister Modi and the then-Afghan President inaugurated the Afghan-India Friendship Dam, also known as the Salma Dam, in western Afghanistan.

Strengthening his vision of neighbourhood first, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Jaffna Cultural Centre in Sri Lanka in 2015, which was inaugurated in 2022, boosting the sociocultural ties.

In 2015, the construction of the Afghan Parliament Building was completed, which was inaugurated jointly by PM Modi and Afghanistan’s then-president. The project was part of India's efforts to support the reconstruction in Afghanistan under the India-Afghanistan development cooperation.

Under PM Modi’s leadership, India’s approach to global development has focused on mutual respect, sustainability, and capacity building rather than conditional assistance. By investing in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and security projects across different nations, India continues to reinforce its role as a reliable development partner.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.