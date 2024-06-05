INDIA bloc won't succeed in its efforts, NDA will form govt: HD Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, June 5 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and Karnataka JD(S) President H. D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said leaders of the INDIA bloc won't succeed in their efforts to form the government at the Centre.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for New Delhi, Kumaraswamy said in Bengaluru, the INDIA alliance can't form the government and the NDA, led by the BJP, will form the government.

"I am leaving for New Delhi to attend the meeting scheduled in the evening. There is no cause for being concerned with the results at the national level and everything will be fine," Kumaraswamy said.

BJP senior leader Amit Shah dialled Kumaraswamy on Tuesday and invited him to the NDA allies' meeting.

Kumaraswamy has won from the Mandya Parliamentary constituency with a handsome margin of 2.84 lakh votes against Congress candidate Venkarataramane Gowda, a close associate of Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar.

