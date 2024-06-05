'Bajrang Aur Ali' is a fascinating tale of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood - IANS Rating: ****1/2

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) When we talk about Hindi cinema, you must have watched and liked innumerable stories revolving around male bonding.

But the kind of friendship shown in the recently released film 'Bajrang Aur Ali' is vastly different. This movie will make you root for the lead characters of Bajrang and Ali, who, despite belonging to different religions, always tend to stand like a rock for each other.

In 'Bajrang Aur Ali', the much-talked-about Ganga-Jamuni 'tehzeeb' of our country has been beautifully portrayed. The film revolves around the friendship between a Hindu young man named Bajrang, and a Muslim, Ali. For both of them, nothing is bigger than friendship, not even their own religions which they believe in.

Their friendship is so thick and their bond is so deep that they won't think twice before sacrificing their lives for each other. Soon, however, the situation changes and in a communally charged atmosphere, they both become victims of misunderstandings. Their bond suffers as a result. Life tests their friendship in unimaginable ways.

One of the lead characters of the film is Jayveer (who has played the character of Bajrang in the movie), interestingly, is also the writer and director of the film.

Not only as an actor, Jayveer shines bright also as a writer and a director. He proves his versatility with his significant efforts for the film. This multi-talented personality impresses, and how!

The lead characters of Bajrang and Ali in the film have been wonderfully played by Jayveer and Sachin Parikh, respectively. Both have done a fabulous job and with their acting chops, they elevate the film to another level.

Ridhhi Gupta, Yugant Badri Pandey and Gaurishankar Singh also impress with sensitive portrayals of their characters.

'Bajrang Aur Ali' is a film that teaches you to rise above your religion and believe in humanity. This film is about respecting human values and human emotions, which in today's world is more significant than anything else.

There is no doubt that this emotional and fascinating tale of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood is going to touch the core of your heart. It won't be easy to forget this film any time soon. And that is the reason that it is a must-watch film.

Film: Bajrang Aur Ali Duration: 122 minutes

Writer-Director: Jayveer Cast: Jayveer, Sachin Parikh, Riddhi Gupta, Yugant Badri Pandey and Gaurishankar Singh Music: Yug Bhusal

Producers: Suresh Sharma, Mithilesh Sharma and Vishala Sharma

IANS Rating: ****1/2

