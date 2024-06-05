Hockey: 'We are working on building our strengths’ says women's vice captain Navneet Kaur

London, June 5 (IANS) The Indian women’s hockey team has faced a challenging European leg in the FIH Pro League 2023-24, having played six matches against formidable opponents in Belgium and England. Despite the tough competition, the team has shown resilience and progress, aiming to leverage these experiences in their upcoming matches.

Reflecting on the journey so far, vice captain Navneet Kaur shared her insights and the team’s strategy for the remaining matches against Germany and Great Britain. She stated, "We have faced tough challenges in the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24, but each match has been a valuable learning experience for us. Despite the setbacks, our team has shown resilience and improvement, especially in our closely contested matches against Belgium and Great Britain."

"As we prepare to face Germany and Great Britain again in our remaining two matches, we are focused on analysing our previous performances and identifying areas for improvement. Our goal is to convert our hard work into positive results. We believe in our abilities and are determined to give our best performance on the field," she added.

So far in the European stage, India suffered a 0-5 defeat against Argentina in their first match, followed by narrow losses to Belgium (0-2 and 1-2). In their rematch against Argentina, India went down 0-3. The team also faced defeats against Germany (1-3) and Great Britain (2-3).

"The journey so far has been challenging, but it has also brought us closer as a team. We are committed to working together, supporting each other, and pushing our limits to achieve our goals. The spirit and dedication within the team are strong, and we are motivated to finish the tournament on a high note," asserted Navneet, who has netted two goals so far in the tournament.

Overall, the Indian team has accumulated 8 points from the 14 games they have played so far in the FIH Pro League 2023-24. As they prepare for their final two matches against Germany and Great Britain, the team is focused on finishing strong and demonstrating their growth and determination.

Talking about the strategy for the remaining two matches of the tournament and on the way forward for the Indian team, Navneet said, "Our focus now is on making the necessary adjustments and strategies to ensure we come out stronger in our remaining matches. We understand the importance of these final games not just for the tournament but for our growth as a team, hence, each player is committed to giving their best and improving with every game. Most of all, we are working on our weaknesses, building on our strengths, and staying united as a team."

"The experiences and lessons learned from our matches so far are invaluable. We are taking these forward to build a more cohesive and competitive team, aiming for better results and continued improvement in our game," she added.

India will take on Germany on June 8, while they will lock horns with Great Britain in their final game of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 on June 9.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.